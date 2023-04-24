Navistar Defense in West Point increases number of employees

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Navistar Defense in West Point has increased its employment significantly over the last few years.

This comes after a grant from the Mississippi Development Authority.

The manufacturing company committed to creating 500 jobs in Mississippi as well as updating their facilities by $8 million.

They have reached that goal within the last 12 months.

“These jobs could have gone anywhere in the United States of America but Navistar chose the Golden Triangle and West Point Mississippi and part of it is what the governor said. We still believe in manufacturing here in this state and in this part of the state,” said Senator Roger Wicker.

The senator said Navistar plans to continue and grow its facilities.

