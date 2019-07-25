Navy SEALs sent home from Iraq following allegations

16 Marines arrested in California after human smuggling investigation
Arrests came Thursday morning during battalion formation at the California military base north of San Diego
- Advertisement -
updated 28M ago
Teen suspect in highway murders on a “suicide mission,” dad says
Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are suspects in the slayings of an American woman, her Australian boyfriend and another man
3H ago
Jeffrey Epstein found injured in jail cell, put on suicide watch
Wealthy financier’s injuries not said to be life threatening; it remains unclear whether they were self-inflicted, but he’s been put on suicide watch as a precaution
4H ago
Police issue warrants for pair of “dangerous” teen suspects in Canada
Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, have been charged with second-degree murder in connection to one of three victims
16H ago