NBA Finals Game 2: Warriors blow out Cavs, take 2-0 lead

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrate in front of Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love (0) during the second half in game two of the 2018 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Sun., June 3, 2018.

Reuters

OAKLAND, Calif. — Stephen Curry hit an NBA Finals-record nine 3-pointers and scored 33 points, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 122-103 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night. The Warriors now have a 2-0 lead over the Cavs.

Kevin Durant found his steady stroke to score 26 points to go with nine rebounds and seven assists while also handling a load of the defensive assignment against LeBron James. Klay Thompson added 20 points playing on a tender left leg to put the defending champions two victories from a repeat title they have talked about since the season began last fall.

James followed up his 51-point performance in Game 1 with 29 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds in a far tamer finals sequel minus the utter craziness of a drama-packed opener three days prior.

Game 3 is Wednesday night in Cleveland. 

