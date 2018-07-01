NBA star LeBron James signs contract with Los Angeles Lakers

NBA superstar LeBron James has signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, leaving his hometown team the Cleveland Cavaliers for a four-year $154 million deal, according to Klutch Sports Group, the company run by his longtime friend and agent Rich Paul.

The company made the announcement Sunday night in a tweet:

James, the 33-year-old four-time league MVP and three-time NBA champion, was expected to make a quick decision on his future after opting out of his contract with the Cavaliers on Friday.

The Associated Press reports that this is James’ third time in eight years that he has changed teams. He returned to the Cavs in 2014 after four seasons in Miami.

The Lakers have a young, exciting core but they have not made the playoffs since the 2012-2013 season.

James’ decision is expected to affect the fate of other superstars and role players across the league, most notably San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard, who has reportedly expressed interest in teaming up with James.

AP points out that the Lakers will give James a larger platform for his business interests and social activism — since James already owns two homes in Southern California and has a film production company.

This is a developing story. Please check back for latest updates.