NCAA Sets New NBA Draft Withdrawal Date

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — The NCAA has set a new deadline for college-eligible players to return to campus after the NBA Draft process.

The NCAA has marked ten days after the NBA Draft Combine, or August 3rd, whichever happens first, as the time for athletes can withdraw from the process and maintain their eligibility.

The NBA released its plan to return to play to July 31st, Thursday, and also set dates for the NBA Draft lottery (August 25th) and the NBA Draft (October 15th).

To see the full release from the NCAA, click here: https://bit.ly/2Y4dKOe