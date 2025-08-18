Near Triple Digit Highs to Start The Week, Erin Update

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)-

TONIGHT: Expect a quiet night across Northeast Mississippi with mostly clear skies and lows to drop near 74.

TOMORROW: Monday is looking to be another very hot day. Highs will top out near 98 and a heat advisory is in place as feel like temperatures may surpass 110! Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks indoors if you get exhausted from the heat!

HURRICANE ERIN UPDATE: Hurricane Erin, as of 6:46 pm, is a Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 125 mph. Luckily Erin will begin to steer to the north/northeast and avoid direct impacts to the United States. We are watching an area of interest that has a 40% chance of development just behind Erin, but that storm still has some time before any serious development takes place.