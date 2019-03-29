Nearby security cameras nab West Point surveillance system burglar

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – An accused West Point burglar took a store’s surveillance system, but it was other nearby cameras that got him behind bars.

27-year-old Johnathan Jones was charged with Burglary.

Investigators said Jones broke in to Rainbow Café.

On Thursday, the owner found that money, a Xbox One console, and the surveillance system was missing.

A press release said officers used security cameras from nearby businesses to identify Jones.

He’s being held at the Clay County jail.