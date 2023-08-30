Neighboring counties combine resources to find stolen property

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A cooperation between two counties helped recover stolen property and put two suspects behind bars facing grand larceny and possession of stolen property.

The Winston and Noxubee counties’ sheriff’s departments are showing that even small departments with limited resources can make a big bust if they combine resources and communicate with each other.

After a report of stolen property in Winston County, the Sheriff’s Office received a tip from their neighbors in Noxubee County.

Assistant Investigator for the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department Douglas Triplett said working together and sharing information, the two departments were able to track down the suspects.

“It is a small department but it’s good the counties connect; working together did good because like I said we hung with each other all day until we got this done. There wasn’t any quitting until we knew who and where,” Triplett said.

Surveillance footage reportedly shows the suspects stopped at a gas station in Macon and deputies were able to get a video of the stolen property on the move.

By pinging their phones, deputies were able to locate the suspects and even see where they had traveled with the stolen items.

The cooperation led to the arrest of 25-year-old Courtney Gaylord and 28-year-old Jarrett Windham.

They are charged with two counts of Grand Larceny and Possession of Stolen Property.

Lester Holdiness is an investigator the the Winston County Sheriff’s Department. He said it’s important to keep your items secured.

“If you’ve got them at your home you definitely need to put them out of the eye and you know if you’ve got something to put in front of them a vehicle or something when you’re not at home and block them off and hide them where people can’t see them,” Holdiness said.

Noxubee County’s Chief Investigator Tina Williams said making your property more identifiable helps law enforcement in cases like these.

“Keep your serial number, take pictures of it, maybe you can mark it someway to show the property belongs to you,” Williams said.

All three investigators agree that speaking up could mean a difference in an investigation.

“People in the community, if you see something say something. The least little thing could turn into a big thing and it could be a help to us,” Triplett said.

Both trailers reported stolen in Winston County were located.

The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office is still on the lookout for an enclosed white box trailer taken from the Highway 14 area.

If you have any information about the trailer, you can call the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office at (662)726-5133.

