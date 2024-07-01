NEMCC hires police chief

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Northeast Mississippi Community College didn’t have to look far to find its next Chief of Campus Police.

Jason Jackson, of Booneville, was appointed to the new role.

He has served as a police officer at the college since 2022.

Jackson started his law enforcement career at the Guntown Police Department in 2014.

The veteran officer takes as the NEMCC’s sixth chief.

He takes over following the death of former William Anthony Anderson last March.

Interim Chief, Melissa Pearson, chose to return to her previous role as assistant chief.