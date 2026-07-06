NEMCC to offer no-cost workforce training for Aerospace Fabrication and Assembly Program

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – North East Mississippi Community College is looking to prepare the next generation of students with an interest in aerospace.

The school will be offering a no-cost workforce training opportunity for its Aerospace Fabrication and Assembly Program.

Classes will be held Monday through Thursday at Northeast’s Corinth Campus during the morning, afternoon, and evening.

According to a press release, Participants begin with the required 48-hour Intro to Assembly & Fabrication course, receive instruction in print reading, precision measuring, drilling and countersinking, fastening techniques, and the assembly of aerospace structures and systems.

After completing the introductory course, participants may complete the remaining program modules in any order based on their interests and career goals.

To learn more information and find out when the next classes begin, visit their website at nemcc.com/aerospace.

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