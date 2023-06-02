NEMCC raises funds for musical teaching tool through ’88 Keys Campaign’

The campaign is raising money for a Steinway Spirio Grand Piano

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Helping students reach their full potential is the goal at any university or community college.

At Northeast Mississippi Community College, a campaign is underway to raise money to buy a musical instrument that has the potential to take the Fine Arts program to a whole new level.

Dr. Ray Harris has been at NEMCC for 35 years, teaching piano. He is also head of the Fine Arts Department.

The longtime music instructor said it’s important to provide students with the best tools for learning, and that’s why he suggested NEMCC look into purchasing a piano from the renowned Steinway and Sons.

“We’re seeking to get a Steinway Spirio Piano. In addition to being a Steinway Grand, Gold Standard, it has the capability to play things that have been recorded. The piano actually plays them back,” Harris said.

To raise money for the Steinway Spirio, NEMCC has launched the “88 Keys campaign”. Harris said the Steinway Spirio combines the craftsmanship and engineering of the piano maker, along with the latest technology.

As executive director of the development foundation at NEMCC, Patrick Eaton said the “88 Keys campaign” is an opportunity for people to invest in the education of students.

“It will make a big difference to someone who is interested in trying to learn some type of new musical things on the piano and using the Spirio, I think that will be what’s in the future, just like we bought into the iPad technology, this piano does the same thing,” Eaton said.

The Steinway Spirio costs around $180,000. The goal is to purchase the new piano next spring.

If you’d like more information about the “88 Keys Campaign”, go to nemcc.edu/88keys

