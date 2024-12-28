Neshoba Co. man running for State Senate District 18

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Lifelong Neshoba County resident and businessman Lane Taylor announced he is running in the upcoming special election for State Senate for District 18.

This election is to fill the vacancy being created by incumbent Senator and Mississippi Supreme Court Justice-Elect Jenifer Branning.

In addition to safety, jobs, economic issues, and financial responsibility, Taylor says he is committed to keeping infrastructure a priority.

Taylor also vowed to support agriculture producers in any way possible to secure and grow the agriculture economy in District 18 and across the state.

District 18 includes Leake, Neshoba, and Winston counties.

The special election date will be set by Governor Tate Reeves following the vacancy being created when Senator Branning is sworn in to the Mississippi Supreme Court on January 6th.

