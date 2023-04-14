Nettleton High School seniors have roadmap for life after graduation

The school is recognized for its college application rate for seniors

NETTLETON, Miss. (WCBI) – Having a plan for life beyond high school is a key to success for all students.

And one northeast Mississippi high school is recognized for its efforts to make sure that graduating seniors are looking to their future.

For Nettleton High School Senior Sharman Mosely, having a roadmap for life after graduation is a top priority.

“It’s important because some people only think about money and I just want to get an education beyond high school, it’s why I think college is very important,” Mosely said.

Mosley worked with the school’s counselor, college and career readiness teacher, and career coach to figure out her next step. She applied and was accepted at Itawamba Community College where she will begin working on her Physical Therapist Assistant degree.

Nettleton High School was recognized by the American College Application Campaign as a 2022 School of Excellence winner. It’s part of the College Countdown Mississippi Program to increase the number of first-generation college students and students from low-income families pursuing a college degree.

Brent Kuhl is the college and career readiness teacher at Nettleton. He said it’s vital to make sure high school seniors are equipped for their next step after graduation.

“The word I would use is possibilities, I want them to know that whatever possibilities are out there they can achieve it and we will be there to help them find it,” Kulh said.

Every senior is required to submit a post-high school plan before they graduate. Counselor Leigh Ann Stanford said the goal for every senior is success in life.

“We see the importance of our students. None of this is about us, it’s about their success and we here at Nettleton find it really important we focus on our students, our students are our goal. I heard someone say a school is a business and without them, you don’t have customers. They are our customers and it’s our job to take care of them,” Stanford said.

The work starts early. In fact, during summer break, every upcoming senior, along with his or her parents, is required to meet with the school counselor to start charting the path for life after graduation.

Nettleton High School is only one of 23 high schools across the nation selected for the award.

