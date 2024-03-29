Nettleton hires Houston DC Kyle Bond as next head football coach

Nettleton has its next head football coach, and it’s Houston defensive coordinator Kyle Bond.

Bond has over a decade of coaching experience which began at Kossuth high school in 2012. Since then he’s had stints at Tupelo and Booneville. He served as the offensive coordinator and interim head coach for the Blue Devils and led them to an undefeated regular season/1-3A division championship in 2018.

Bond spent the last four seasons on Baylor Dampeer’s staff as Houston’s defensive coordinator. The Hilltoppers have advanced to back-to-back 4A north half state championships the past two seasons. He replaces John Ketih who left to become New Albany Middle School’s assistant principal.