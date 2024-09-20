New Ackerman police chief investigates plane crash in Choctaw

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Ackerman’s new police chief has been sworn-in and hours later, a plane crashes at the town’s airport.

Martha Caradine took the oath of office this morning.

She’s been the assistant chief for several years.

The position came open after Tim Cook retired.

Choctaw County Sheriff Brandon Busby said about 4:00 p.m., a passenger plane went off the end of the runway at the Ackerman Choctaw County Airport.

It appeared to be an emergency landing.

The three people on board were not injured.

The FAA is currently investigating.

