New Albany educator named next state superintendent

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A New Albany educator will now lead the Mississippi Department of Education.

The Mississippi Senate confirmed Dr. Lance Evans as the next State Superintendent of Education.

He has led the New Albany School District since 2017.

The State Board of Education named Evans to the post this past December. However, Senate confirmation is required to complete the process.

Evans will begin his new role on July 1, succeeding Dr. Ray Morgigno, who has served as Interim State Superintendent since July 1, 2023.

