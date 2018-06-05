New Albany Hires Stubblefield To Lead Football Program

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (New Albany Schools) — Cody Stubblefield has been named the Head Football Coach for the New Albany High School Bulldogs. The New Albany School Board of Trustees approved his hiring at the June 4 School Board Meeting. He replaces Jake Hill who resigned earlier in the spring.

Stubblefield returns to the school where he got his coaching start. His stint at New Albany included the stellar season of 2010, when the Bulldogs went 13-1.

He returns to New Albany from Tupelo High School where he has served as the Offensive Coordinator for the past two seasons. While serving at Tupelo, the team comprised a 23-2 record. This past season, Tupelo led 6A in scoring. Prior to his stint in Tupelo, Stubblefield coached four years as the offensive line and run game coordinator at Lafayette High School where they compiled a 38-18 record.

Stubblefield is a 2005 graduate of North Pontotoc High School where he garnered many awards and was the first athlete to sign a Division I scholarship. He began his college career at Itawamba Community College where he started every game and was named an All State and All American Offensive Lineman. He continued his playing career at the University of Memphis where he started every game his senior year at left tackle.

“We are pleased to have Coach Stubblefield leading our football program,” said John Ferrell, New Albany High School Principal. “He will bring a wealth of football knowledge to our program and his experiences as both a college player and an assistant football coach will be beneficial. He is from this area, understands the importance of football to the New Albany community, and is ready to lead the program in a positive direction.”

Stubblefield said, “I am thrilled to be back home in New Albany. I am excited about the opportunity to lead this program and to help develop these young men to become successful on and off the field. There is no way I can express my appreciation to Mr. Evans, Mr. Ferrell, and the Board of Trustees for giving me this great opportunity. I promise that this coaching staff and I will work tirelessly to move this program to new heights.”

Coach Stubblefield and his wife, Emilee, have one son, Ray who is six weeks old.