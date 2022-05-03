New Albany man charged for murder in Alcorn County

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A murder suspect from New Albany is in custody at the Alcorn County Jail. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s office was ready to issue an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Courtland Alexander Bradley for the May 1st murder of Quantavis Fernando; That’s until it was discovered that Bradley was already in the Union County Jail for unrelated charges.

With help from the Union and Marshall Counties’ Sheriff’s Offices, investigators found a vehicle that was allegedly linked to the murder. Tuesday, May 3rd, investigators transferred Bradley to the Alcorn County jail.

Bradley is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The investigation is ongoing and other charges or arrests are possible.