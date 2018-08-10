New Albany’s Representative For ‘Dance Like The Stars’ Has Strong Connections To Boys And Girls Club

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Celebrities from across Northeast Mississippi are putting their dancing shoes on this weekend. It’s part of ‘Dance Like the Stars” and it is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Boys and Girls Club of North Mississippi. We take a look at one of the contestants, who represents New Albany and Ripley.

For years, Natalie Bullard Floyd has wanted to take part in “Dance Like the Stars.”

- Advertisement -

This year, it all worked out. Floyd is representing New Albany’s Boys and Girls Club in the fundraiser. She has a deep connection to the organization.

“My grandfather was the superintendent in New Albany for over 30 years and he helped establish the Boys and Girls Club in New Albany,” Floyd said.

Like other contestants, Floyd committed to 25 one hour lessons with a professional instructor, learn a routine and perform it during the big event Saturday night.

“Our dance is a hustle, I thought it would be really fun and show my personality throughout the dance,” she said.

Although she has a background in theatre and dance, Natalie had to learn the basic steps first, before tackling the choreography.

“I just had to learn footwork, how to read his body, read my body, learn where I was going and how to listen to my body,” Floyd said.

Natalie has also been raising money for the Boys and Girls Club as part of her Dance Like the Stars journey.

“It’s been such a joy this summer, doing different fundraisers, raising money throughout my community in New Albany and in Ripley, where I work , and it’s been a joy getting to know the kids and everybody involved in the Boys and Girls Club,” she said.

Natalie’s pro instructor, Andrew Davis says she is ready for the big night.

“We could do this right now if we needed to, it’s taking small things and making them better, all the big stuff is ready, we’re ready to do it,” Davis said.

Natalie’s personal fundraising goal is $30,000.

Our own Allie Martin will co host the event. If you would like to know how to donate, go to bgcnms.org/dance-like-the-stars