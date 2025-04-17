New autism stickers are available for the public

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Police Officer Colby Huffman is examining a new sticker, knowing that it could make a difference during a traffic stop.

“I think that it will change the way that an officer presents himself to a vehicle.” Said Colby Huffman, Starkville Police Officer. “Or to the person driving the vehicle that may have autism.”

The new stickers make officers aware that there is someone in the vehicle with autism.

“There is a lot of room for error when it comes to individuals with autism,” said Huffman. “Because they may not speak or respond to a situation as most officers are trained to expect.”

Starkville Police Chief Mark Ballard said officers already have to process a lot of information during a traffic stop, and the stickers will help them understand that they may have to do things a little differently.

“We do not want our officers to misinterpret that stress,” said Mark Ballard, Starkville Police Chief. “For example, the lack of eye contact, repetitive movements, not having a seat on the sidewalk when the officer tells them to do so, these are things that can be easily misinterpreted by our officers. So, the sticker helps them adjust and become aware.”

Huffman said he believes the stickers will make a huge difference and that they will make drivers with autism, or people who travel with an autistic relative, feel more comfortable.

“I think it will make the parents, or their child, or son or daughter, a lot more comfortable at night knowing with these stickers, if they are approached by an officer, the officer is aware of that,” said Huffman. “That will show the officers that they need to approach the situation, and that they need to change their tactics approaching the vehicle.”

The stickers are free for anyone to pick up at the Starkville Police Department.

