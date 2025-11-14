New baby box installed in Booneville

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Saving the life of a newborn is made a little easier in Booneville.

A ‘Safe Haven Baby Box” was unveiled and dedicated at the Booneville Fire Department. The baby box provides a safe and anonymous alternative to abandoning an infant.

Parents in crisis can safely and legally surrender their newborn at the baby box. Once an infant is placed inside the box, 911 is notified, and alerts first responders, who will take the newborn to the nearest hospital for a wellness check.

After that, the newborn is available for adoption into a loving home. Organizers have been working to get a baby box in Booneville for more than two years.

“I really don’t know what to say. I don’t think it has hit me that it has happened. January of 2023 was a long time ago, but it is here. God accomplished what He promised,” said baby box organizer John Caviness.

“It is a beacon of hope for our community and young mothers who have to make sacrifices and choices, so we want people to know that we in Booneville are here to support and love any baby that is left here,” said Booneville Mayor Lori Tucker.

The Booneville Safe Haven Baby Box marks the 349th location nationwide and the tenth in Mississippi.

