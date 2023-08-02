New chief at Saltillo Fire Department is well known to community

Chief Chris Jenkins looks to add more volunteers and build on a solid foundation for citizens in the area

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – For Chris Jenkins, there was no learning curve on his first day on the job as Saltillo Fire Chief.

In July, Jenkins was named chief of the Saltillo Fire Department after serving for a brief time as interim chief. Jenkins has been with the department for 14 years.

Before that, he served with the Tupelo Fire Department.

Jenkins said being a firefighter is his true calling.

“Once you start a service career and serve the general public, it’s a good feeling, to know you helped people,” Jenkins said.

He oversees a department of 17 volunteers and six full-time firefighters. The volunteers are also allowed to answer calls outside the city limits, while the full-time firefighters respond to calls in the city and the industrial park.

Jenkins said the number one strength of the Saltillo Fire Department is its employees.

“We have David Pritchard who just wrote a grant or us for $54,000 through the Gary Sinise program, we utilize for turnout gear, so that’s a strength, having that caliber people to work with, you can utilize them to get more funding which helps you out in a small city,” Jenkins said.

The fire department also has two EMTs and one paramedic on staff to answer medical calls and ongoing training is part of the regimen.

“We have two training sessions a month for volunteers, try to keep up those skills, everything from the ability to put turnout gear on and how to wear it safely, we have a structure in back we train in, as far as fire rescue, removing victims, that type of thing. Rest of the training a lot go through the academy in Pearl,” Chief Jenkins said.

Looking ahead, Jenkins wanted to boost the number of volunteers in the department and build on a solid foundation, providing the best service possible to residents of one of the fastest-growing cities in the region.

The Saltillo Fire Department has three shifts, with two firefighters on duty at all times.

