New chief settles into position at Saltillo Police Department

Chief Rusty Haynes spent 30 years with Tupelo Police and worked closely with Saltillo's former chief of police

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new police chief in one of the fastest-growing cities in the region and he is no stranger to the area.

It has been a smooth transition since Chief Rusty Haynes came on board several weeks ago.

Haynes took over after former Chief Daniel McKinney retired. Both men worked together for years at the Tupelo Police Department.

Haynes also spent several years working security with the U.S. Marshals at the Federal Courthouse in Amory.

“When I left federal courthouse security I came here and started working part-time for Chief McKinney. Worked here part-time for over a year. When I was out I missed the guys, missed the streets, was pleased to have an opportunity to come back,” Haynes said.

Saltillo Mayor Copey Grantham, who also has a law enforcement background, said Haynes was the perfect fit to lead the department.

“As a former police officer I know how vital it is to support our police, and the importance of keeping a low crime community, as long as our crime is low here, Saltillo will continue to grow,” Grantham said.

Haynes said recruiting and keeping officers is a challenge to Saltillo just like it is with other departments across the state and the nation. He also says keeping illegal drugs off the streets is a top priority.

“We’re part of North Mississippi Narcotics Unit, it was said years ago, Saltillo’s problems are Lee County’s problems, but luckily we’re part of that task force and they do an outstanding job,” Haynes said.

During his more than 30 years in law enforcement, Haynes has done just about everything when it comes to police work. He is now looking forward to putting that experience to work, leading Saltillo police officers.

Chief Haynes took over on January 1.

