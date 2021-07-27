New Chief Will be a Familiar Face in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – It took 2 rounds of voting, but a special election to fill the remainder of the term of late Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle has been decided. And the Chief-Elect is a familiar face in the department. Former Assistant Police Chief Quinell Shumpert will now have the top job. Shumpert defeated Tony Tillman in a run-off Tuesday. The men were the top two finishers out of a field of four in the first round.

Quinell Shumpert will be sworn in as Aberdeen’s Chief of Police Wednesday morning at 8:30.