New class graduates from NMLETC

Class B 76 graduated from the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center. Twelve cadets graduated from the basic academy after living at the Tupelo academy through the week for the past three months.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – There will be twelve new police officers protecting and serving throughout our region.

The officers were taught the basics such as self-defense, firearms, driving, constitutional law, search and seizure, and many other topics.

This was the first class for the academy’s new director.

He said it was a proud moment for him and all the graduates.

“I am so incredibly proud right now, they survived twelve weeks, it’s hard, some said it’s the hardest three months of their entire lives, but they earned it, went on lack of sleep, energy, being tired, staying awake, long days, short nights, for twelve weeks, it takes a special person to be able to survive that to be able to do that,” said Director Dan Mckinney.

“It is not what I thought, it was worse, Tupelo Academy has set the bar high for other academies in the state,” said Deputy Joe Hamilton with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

“I’m excited for Joe and his future in law enforcement in our area, I know he will be appreciated and rewarded in the job, I know he does it for the Lord, and he will get that reward, he is here to serve, he is a selfless deputy and that is the way he will serve,” said Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook.

The next basic class is set to start in August.

