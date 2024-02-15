New Columbus football coach Barrin Simpson is ‘confident’ he can turn things around quickly

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- New Columbus head football coach and former Mississippi State/Starkville HS star linebacker Barrin Simpson has a simple motto; Desire, Determination and Discipline will help you reach your Destiny.

While the Falcons went 1-10 last year before Simpson’s arrival, he’s more than confident that he can turn things around quickly.

“Even though you have some of the same players, you never have the same team. It’s never the same 53 or 60 guys on a team,” Simpson said. “We obviously won’t be the same with me being a new coach and some graduating and young guys who have a different mindset, vision and thought process with the culture we are bringing.”