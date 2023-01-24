New Commander of CAFB visits Rotary Club in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The New Commander met with the Rotary Club today in Columbus.

Colonel Justin Grieve started his assignment as Commander of the Columbus Air Force Base in July. Grieve was born in Texas and has been all over the U.S. through the United States Air Force.

Grieve said while he is not from here, he and his family now call Columbus their home.

He also wanted to thank the community for caring for the Airmen on the Columbus Airforce base and for making them feel welcome while they are here.

“This base would not thrive without the community that we have and the community support that we get. This is a small town and there are limited things here for food and entertainment, etc., but the stuff that we do have is world-class and that’s what makes Columbus remarkable. The people that support our airmen, the connections, the friendliness, and the welcoming atmosphere makes a huge difference to our new airmen who are settling into a new base or a new career and it makes life a lot of fun for them,” said Grieve.

Grieve said he plans to find more ways to bring the community and airmen together.

