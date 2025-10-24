New deputy continues long Thin Blue Line of service for family

NMLETC graduate is from family with 150 years of law enforcement experience over four generations

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – As Alex Rogers walked across the stage, he had a long blue line of family members watching and cheering him on.

“He is the fourth generation of law officers in our family. We have been representing Itawamba County and North Mississippi for over 50 years in law enforcement,” said Fulton Police Chief Brad Rogers.

The chief is proud of his son, Alex, who has grown up around law enforcement and graduated with class B 80 from the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center.

Earl Spradlin served as chief of the Mantachie Police Department and also worked with the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office during his 35-year career in law enforcement. Deputy Rogers is his great-grandson. Spradlin has some timeless advice for the new deputy.

“Be careful, be courteous with people, and be true to the law,” Spradlin said.

Other family members say they are expecting big things from Deputy Rogers.

“There are many different avenues to pursue in this career, and each of them can be rewarding.”

He may be the chief one day.

“Could be,” said Tupelo Police Department Patrolman Brandon Tucker.

“It is exciting to see another family member wearing the uniform now. I am sure I will get to work with him on different occasions, being in Itawamba County, we work together and help each other every chance we get,” said Sgt. Daniel Tucker, with Troop F of the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Deputy Rogers is looking forward to putting his training into practice in his home county.

“I hope to have a long career, keep my training up, constantly improving,” Deputy Rogers said.

Rogers’ family members have right at 150 years of law enforcement experience among them.