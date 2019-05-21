New details released in Mississippi rep’s domestic violence arrest

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) – We’re learning new details about a Mississippi state representative’s Saturday arrest on domestic violence, simple assault charges.
According to the incident report, George County Sheriff’s deputies said Doug McLeod was very drunk when they arrived at his home. They were answering a call for help that came from inside the house.
The report states another woman in the house told deputies McLeod punched his wife while inside their bedroom. Deputies said blood was seen in the couple’s bedroom. The witness shared other personal details with deputies that we’re choosing not to report.
An ambulance was called to check out the victim’s injuries, and she did not require hospitalization.
McLeod was booked on simple assault charges and has since bonded out. We have reached out to him for comment but haven’t heard back.
