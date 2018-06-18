New director for MEMA announced

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Phil Bryant announced his pick to head the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

According to a press release, Colonel Gregory S. Michel, will lead MEMA, effective immediately.

Michel takes over for J.W. Ledbetter, Gov. Bryant’s senior criminal justice policy adviser, who has overseen MEMA operations since last month, when former director Lee Smithson resigned.

The McComb native began his military career in February 1988, when he enlisted into the Mississippi Army National Guard, as a combat medical specialist.

In May of 1998, Michael entered active duty with the National Guard and served for almost 3 decades.

In 2004, he deployed to Iraq serving in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.