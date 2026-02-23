New drop-off/pick-up route for car riders at Shannon Elementary

SHANNON, Miss. (WCBI) – Starting today, Shannon Elementary is enforcing a new drop-off and pick-up route for car riders.

Drivers will now enter through the Shannon Elementary parking lot.

They will then pull through an awning and exit onto Hodges Avenue South.

You can see the layout of the map here on your screen.

Last week, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department announced it would no longer have a Traffick Control Officer at Shannon Elementary or Primary Schools due to safety concerns.

Last Thursday, an officer was nearly struck by a truck, and earlier this month, Deputy Rick Haggard was killed after being struck by a vehicle.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson is working with the Lee County School District Superintendent and the Mississippi Department of Transportation to come up with a more effective way to safely handle school traffic in the area.

