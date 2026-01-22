New drug makes its rounds on Columbus streets

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Columbus is seeing a new drug on the streets – Xylazine.

Used as a sedative for animals, Jaquay Sherrod with Columbus Fire and Rescue said Xylazine or “Tranq” has been making rounds in Columbus.

Sherrod said this drug is heavily sedating to users, and Narcan does not pull the victim out of the trance.

However, the Narcan will still work if the xylazine is laced with fentanyl.

Since the Narcan isn’t always effective against sedation, Sherrod said the department has been going back to the basics, treating it as a life-threatening situation the best way they know how.

Sherrod said the biggest concern is the uncertainty that comes with the new drug.

