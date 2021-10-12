New executive director of Chickasaw Development Foundation sets goals

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The new leader of the Chickasaw Development Foundation says the county is poised to grow its existing businesses and industries, and attract new ones.

Patsy Gregory has been on the job for about a month now as executive director of the Chickasaw Development Foundation.

When she’s not in her office, she may be at a meeting, or making the rounds, meeting and greeting local business owners.

Gregory says Chickasaw County has a lot going for it when it comes to attracting industry and business.

“Our sites are listed on TVA sites and MDA sites, I want to get the word out that we have some available and also some industrial property available and figure out what our target market areas are to pursue,” Gregory said.

Patsy Gregory wants to get the entire community involved, so she’s forming task forces. Each will look at a specific issue involving economic development in Chickasaw County.

“We have five or six task forces set up and we’re emailing out information and mailing out information about memberships and to join the task forces to we can work on things together, with the city and the county,” she said.

Gregory says the task forces will tackle issues such as housing, tourism, and beautification. She also wants to help nonprofits and civic groups work together on projects that will benefit the entire county.

CDF has a Veteran’s Day event coming up, and plans are underway for Christmas activities on the square in Houston the first weekend in December.