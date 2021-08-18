New Fulton Mayor Lays Out Goals For Next Four Years

FULTON, MISS. (WCBI) – The new mayor of Fulton is settling into her new role and has some big plans for the growing city.

Emily Quinn was sworn into office as Fulton’s newest mayor about six weeks ago, and apart from a calm first day, has been busy ever since.

“I can remember the first day, sitting here and thinking, if one person would come in here and talk to me and give me something to do, I would be so glad, now it is non stop, from the time I wake up in the morning till the time I go to bed at night. It’s ok, that’s my job and I’m loving it,” Mayor Quinn said.

Quinn, a 44 year old wife and mother has lived in Fulton for nearly twenty years. She has been involved in various civic and community groups and says one of her main goals is to attract more business and industry to the city.

“We’re really blessed, because we are at the ideal location, the artery between Memphis and Birmingham, we have I 22 and we have a lot of people come off the Interstate to Fulton, we just got a Main Street Association, trying to re brand Fulton and organize Fulton to draw more people into the community,” Quinn said.

And Fulton has been growing. The latest census figures show the city grew by nearly six hundred people over the past decade.

Mayor Quinn also wants to spruce up Fulton for visitors and residents, and she will give the entire community a chance to get involved.

“I’m working on a new project, called ‘Adopt A Spot.’ Churches, youth groups, Pilot clubs, can adopt a street, get a sign for it, much like Adopt A Highway,” she said.

There is one more item high on the list of goals for the new mayor.

“Infrastructure, infrastructure, infrastructure, I know it’s every city but we have got to make some improvements on roads, sewer systems and water and gas,” Quinn said.

The city will get almost one million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act, to help pay for those infrastructure upgrades and repairs.

Mayor Quinn oversees about 53 full and part time employees in the city of Fulton.