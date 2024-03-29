New Hope baseball beats Kosciusko 3-2 in walk-off fashion

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — New Hope baseball knocked off Kosciusko with a thrilling 3-2 win.

Jack Moore had a strong start for the Trojans, going 5.2 innings, allowing only one run and three hits. The offense broke through in the third for the first run of the game courtesy of a Brayden Edmiston RBI groundout. Landon Moore tacked on another in the fifth with an RBI single to right field.

The Whippets stormed back in the final two innings tying the game at two.

In the bottom of the seventh Kaleb Weems stole third base with two outs and scored on a throwing error to walk it off.

Next up for the Trojans is a matchup with Lafayette on Tuesday at New Hope High School.