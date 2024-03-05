New Hope baseball knocks off West Point in district opener

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) — District baseball got rolling tonight with New Hope visiting West Point. The Trojans took care of business winning 15-5.

Pitching dominated in the first, Coledan Carter tossed a one, two, three frame for the Green Wave and Conner Lewis did the same in the bottom half of the inning.

New Hope’s bats woke up in the second Tripp Price launched a three-run homer to open the scoring. Colin Perrigan hammered a three-run shot of his own capping off a seven run second.

The two sides are scheduled to meet again Friday night in New Hope at 7 PM.