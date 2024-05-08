New Hope baseball prepared for anything in North Half Championship

Columbus, Miss. (WCBI) — New Hope baseball is set to play its district rival Lafayette in the North Half Championship.

The Trojans split their two regular season meetings with the Commodores. New Hope has not had an easy path to this point, it started the season 8-6 and was pushed to the brink by Corinth in the second round of the playoffs. The Trojans pulled out a 6-4 victory in game three to advance to the North Half Championship

Head coach Lee Boyd is proud of his team’s resilience and believes it will pay dividends this weekend.

“We always say game threes are great for you as long as you win them,” Boyd said. Adding, “I think that gives us the confidence that if we get to game three we have guys with experience who know how to handle it.”

The Trojans take on the Commodores in game one on Friday in Oxford.