New Hope cheer/band teams taking Trojan pride to Disney World

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WCBI) – The cheer, dance, and band teams at New Hope High are making history and taking their Trojan pride all the way to Disney World.

This January, New Hope becomes the first school in Mississippi to compete in all three categories at the Varsity Spirit National School Spirit Championships.

The competition will take place at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

The 75-student squad will perform a combined routine, showcasing fight songs, chants, and crowd cheers, all choreographed as one team.

They’ll represent not just their school, but the entire state.

“And we think we are the first team in Mississippi. That’s what the varsity has told us. We may be the first team in Mississippi to take on this and to bring all of our teams,” said New Hope’s Cheer Coach Rachel Robertson.

the teams are now fundraising and practicing under the slogan “made for more”, with hopes of bringing home national titles and up to $75,000 in awards.

The competition kicks off January 30 in Orlando, and Trojan spirit will be front and center.

