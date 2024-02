New Hope Community explores path to town incorporation

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The New Hope Community is now looking at incorporating into a proper town.

A public meeting will be held at the New Hope Community Center at 6 p.m.

Those who attend the open forum will have a chance to ask questions and voice their concerns.

We’ll have more on this story tonight on WCBI News.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X