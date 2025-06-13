New Hope athletic department is on track

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A construction project is nearing the finish line at New Hope High School.

Since May, you could say the Lowndes County School District has been making tracks.

When it was built about two decades ago, the football field at New Hope High was designed to have a track, but the track was never completed.

What looks a dirt trail right now, will soon be a track full of runners this upcoming fall.

“It’s an amazing feeling. I mean it’s pretty awesome to know that the kids will get something that they’ve worked hard for,” said Derrick Beckom, a head coach.

Derrick Beckom is the head coach for the boys track team at New Hope.

“In the recent years, we had practice around the football field, using cones and just (finding) innovative ways to make practice fun,” said Beckom.

Beckom said having a track of their own clears a few hurdles.

“With actually having a track, it takes away the challenges of going to track meets and teaching the kids about the track. A lot of our kids will come to track meets. And we’ll get to different track meets and that will be their first time being on the track,” said Beckom.

Beckom said he looks forward to his runners being able to practice for field events, like long jump, high jumps, and more.

And he’s ready to host events on the Trojans’ home turf.

Speaking of turf, the football field is in for an upgrade too.

“It’s a full renovation of the football surface. We’ve completely taken away the old turf, the old natural turf grass. Drainage, irrigation, everything coming back. New irrigation, new drainage, new sod,” said Matt Keith, the Assistant Superintendent of Support Services for Lowndes County School District.

Keith said the Lowndes County School District sees the track as an asset to the community.

“We’re a small town in Mississippi, and this school, you never come by here and there’s not kids or even grown-ups walking. Just because it’s a safe area. So, this will give them a place that they can feel comfortable coming and getting their exercise in as well,” said Keith.

Based on the athletes’ schedules, the track will also be open to the community during daylight hours.

The district hopes to add lights in the future.

The field will be done in time for football season, and the track will reach the finish line shortly afterwards.

Caledonia and West Lowndes High are next in line for new tracks.

Bidding for Caledonia’s begins in July.

