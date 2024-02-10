New Hope hires Allen Glenn as next head football coach

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — New Hope hired former Petal football coach Allen Glenn as the football program’s next head coach Friday. Glenn spent three seasons at Petal before stepping down in December.

Before his time at Petal, Glenn was the Amory head football coach for five seasons. He has compiled a 49-44 overall record in his eight seasons as a head coach.

Glenn fills the vacancy left by former New Hope head coach Seth Stillman, who resigned in December. Stillman went 9-21 with the Trojans in three seasons and finished 0-10 this past season.