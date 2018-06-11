New Hope-Native Sanders Off To The Big Leagues

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — From New Hope to the big leagues.

Former Trojans softball star DJ Sanders has traveled plenty during her accomplished career, and now she’s off to the “Windy City.”

The shortstop was drafted 21st overall to the Chicago Bandits in the National Pro Fast-pitch draft.

Sanders was a force at the Division One level, spending three years at Ul-Lafayette, and finishing her senior season with the top ranked Oregon Ducks.

At the college level, Sanders was a premiere hitter, finishing with a .319 career batting average, and 67 total home runs.