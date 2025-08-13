New Hope School to hold memorial for students

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WCBI) – Students at New Hope are coming together to honor the lives of Jamerrious Gillespie and Major Long.

The school will hold a memorial balloon release on Thursday, August 14, at the New Hope High School Flagpole at 9 am.

Gillespie lost his life in a UTV crash in Artesia.

He was 19 years old.

Long tragically died earlier this month after being fatally shot.

Over the weekend, family, friends, and community members held a balloon release in the 15-year-old’s honor at the inaugural East Columbus Day Festival.

Police are continuing to investigate Long’s death. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

