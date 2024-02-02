New Hope setter Annie Woolbright signs with Jones College

This morning at New Hope high school, Annie Woolbright signed to continue her volleyball career with Jones College. She helped lead the Trojans to a state semifinal appearance during her senior year as a setter and defensive specialist.

Woolbright has played for New Hope the last six seasons and has been coached by her mom Allison the entire time.

Annie Woolbright is the fifth Trojan to play at the collegiate level since Allison Woolbright took over as the head coach.