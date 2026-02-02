New Hope Trojans return victorious after National School Spirit competition in Orlando

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WCBI) – The New Hope Trojans — Cheer, Band, and Dance teams — brought back trophies from a National School Spirit competition in Orlando, Florida.

Family, faculty, staff, and students welcomed the Trojans back home this morning.

The Trojan Band won first place for Pep Band in the National School Band Championship for Division Two.

This was the first competition of its kind.

Cheer, band, and Dance competed together in the Spirit Program Game Day LIVE Division and won second place.

Dance Express also competed in separate categories.

The team placed seventh in the semi-finals for Hip-Hop and placed ninth overall for the U-D-A championships.

