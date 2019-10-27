New Hope’s Kensley Woolbright Lights Path for Bright Future

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — The volleyball court is a home away from home for New Hope libero Kensley Woolbright. Literally.

“It’s 24/7. We’re at the gym, we’re constantly having practices, and team bonding,” Kensley Woolbright said.

Woolbright’s coach, Allison Woolbright, doubles as her mom while her younger sister, Annie Woolbright, stands beside her as the team’s setter.

Which means for woolbright, practice and performance has quickly become an all-day affair.

“These girls, I see them more than my dad at home,” Woolbright said.

That dedication led Woolbright and the 5A district champs to the program’s first ever semi-final.

The Trojan serving as a huge contributor. As just a freshman, Woolbright finished the season ranked 2nd for digs in 5A and third in digs for the entire state of Mississippi.

Her coach sees something special in the young libero.

“She’s the component that if we don’t have her on the back row, we’re missing,” Allison Woolbright said. “A lot of players will not be that vocal and talk. She just helps lead and guide. When she’s not in, everybody notices it.”

However, Woolbright’s most impressive attribute may be her selfless attitude.

Even with all the accolades, Woolbright stresses a team first mentality.

“It’s just playing for the person right beside me. I think we’re just all so close this year it’s definitely been the best chemistry. We all love one another and we love to get out there. I think we’re very much playing for each other and not for ourselves,” Woolbright said.

“As a mama it makes me very proud and as a coach it makes me even more proud. That’s the kind of team coaches want. They want all their players to have that mentality,” Allison Woolbright said.

Whether she’s exiting the classroom on game day or tying her hair up in a ponytail, Kensley Woolbright is thinking about volleyball.

“It’s very therapeutic. You can get it all out and just be in your element and do your thing. You don’t worry about anything else,” Woolbright said.

Woolbright hopes to bring home a 5A state title during her time playing at New Hope. The freshman believes accomplishing such a goal will open doors for female athletics at the high school.