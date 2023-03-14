New information released about drowning of Attala Co. woman, daughters

CAMERON PARISH, Louisiana (WCBI) – There is new information about the tragic drowning of an Attala County woman and her two daughters near a Louisiana beach.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon in Cameron Parish.

Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson told WCBI the family is from the Ethel area but he could not release the names at this time.

The unidentified 28-year-old woman and her daughters, ages seven and eight died at the beach.

A nine-year-old boy was also pulled from the water. He is now listed as stable in a Lake Charles hospital.

Johnson said a camp house owner saw the three-year-old child of the victim walking near the rural beach, which is not in a populated area, and then called first responders.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter