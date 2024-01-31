New Itawamba County sheriff settles into new role

Sheriff Mitch Nabors is no stranger to local law enforcement

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Itawamba County’s top lawman has wanted to be sheriff as long as he can remember.

“It has been a lifelong dream, even as a child I looked up to people who had served in the past,” Sheriff Mitch Nabors said.

Nabors began his law enforcement career with the Fulton Police Department. He worked his way up through the years, retiring as chief in 2022.

The lifelong Itawamba County resident began his new role earlier this month.

“It’s going good, first month basically placement of personnel, seems to be smoothing out, running a lot smoother in the short time we have been here,” Nabors said.

As sheriff, Nabors oversees deputies, investigators, the E911 call center, and a jail. Some of his main goals include getting all 911 operators and corrections officers certified by the end of the year.

He also wanted to get body cameras for all deputies. He will look for grants to help pay for the equipment.

“It is one of the most transparent, if you want a transparent department, all of my past experiences, have actually helped officers, instead of hurt,” Nabors said.

Nabors said he is looking forward to this new chapter of his career, protecting and serving the people of Itawamba County.

“The chance to help people, now law enforcement is a lot different than when I started thirty years ago, it has changed, don’t know for necessarily the best, it is still something that gets in your heart and can’t get it out of you,” he said.

Nabors said he also wants to work more with local police agencies throughout Itawamba County, and sheriffs in neighboring counties.

Nabors defeated Independent Brandon Pace in November.

