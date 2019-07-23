New justice complex opens this this fall in Clay County

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- A new state of the art justice complex is opening this fall in Clay County.

For the first time, WCBI cameras got an inside look at the 27,000 square foot facility.

The new complex is the old Kroger Building and will have three courtrooms.

One of those courtrooms can seat 115 people. Justice Court will be able to seat 150 inside.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says security in the new facility is something else that will better to make sure employees and visitors are safe.

“I’m excited for the security of it. The court security is a major concern and as sheriff I’m in charge of courthouse security. And it’s hard to do when the conditions we’ve been having to work in, but we’ve managed to get it done. This is going to make it a lot easier. I think the public is going to notice that when they come in,” said Sheriff Scott.

There will be an open house sometime in August. The first court hearing will happen in October.

The cost of the new facility was $2.7 million.