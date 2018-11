Harvey Weinstein faces new allegations of sexual assault from a woman who says she was 16 years old at the time. The accuser, then a Polish model, was identified only as “Jane Doe” in a court filing Wednesday. She claims the disgraced movie mogul assaulted her in his New York City apartment in 2002, days after they met at a modeling event. Weinstein’s lawyer told CBS News the new claim is “preposterous.”